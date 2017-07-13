Angel Mendez pitch a two-hit shut out and drove in the lone run of the game, as New Haven defeated Stratford 1-0 in Zone 2 Senior American Legion action in New Haven on Wednesday.

Mendez singled home Jensey Padilla, who had singled, in the third inning. With the victory, New Haven qualified for the state tournament that gets under way on Saturday.

Eric Rendente had two hits for New Haven.

Jonathan Brooks and Anthony Herman had Stratford’s hits.

Stratford (17-6) will host New Haven (12-11) today at 5:45 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Post 42 leads the Zone 2 standings over Orange (15-7), which plays Branford (10-12) today in a doubleheader.

STRATFORD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 2 – 0 (17-6)

NEW HAVEN 0 0 1 0 0 0 X 1 – 7 – 0 (12-11)

BATTERIES: (S) Alex Koletar (L, 0-1) & Jonathan Brooks

(NH) Angel Mendez (W) & Jose Colon