The bats are beginning to get hot for the Stratford Brakettes, who open a six-game homestand starting Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Connecticut Seahawks 18U Gold team in a doubleheader at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The Brakettes are also home Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in twin-bills against the touted Rock Gold of Newtown, PA.

Riding a six-game winning streak, manager John Stratton is hoping the team’s recent offensive explosion continues. “We really hit the ball last weekend and we finally hit some home runs,” said Stratton.

While all-time leader Denise Denis leads the club with four, the Brakettes hit five to tie their opponents with eight home runs.

Boston University shortstop Brittany Younan has taken over the team batting lead with a .500 average, 24-for-48. Denis is second with a .466 mark, including 15 extra base hits and a team-high 31 RBIs.

Two-time defending batting champ Val Suto (.431), Casey Harding (.419) of UMass-Lowell, Jolie Duffner (.413) of Missouri and Westhill High all-stater Gabby Laccone (.400) are the next top hitters.

Ansonia’s Nicole Williams (7-1) is the team leader in wins, followed by Brandice Balschmiter (6-1), Abby Abramson (3-0) of Cheshire and Shelton’s Kaysee Talcik (2-1).

Talcik is expected back after spending ten days playing for the Puerto Rico National Team in the World Cup of Softball in Oklahoma City. Japan defeated Team USA to win the crown.

Talcik made four appearances in her first international event, posting a 2.21 ERA with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

She is hoping to make the final 15-player roster to represent Puerto Rico in the 2017 Pan American Championship in Santo Domingo,DR, in August.

The Brakettes will be selling tickets throughout their homestand for the July 23 exhibition against the Bridgeport Bluefish at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard.