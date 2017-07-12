Legislators call for override on affordable housing veto

Stratford’s legislative delegation is calling for the General Assembly to override Gov. Dannel Malloy’s veto of an affordable housing measure.

The bill, HB 6880, which has bipartisan support in both the State House and Senate, made changes to the state’s affordable housing laws aimed at easing the ability of Stratford and other communities to achieve a moratorium for certain affordable housing requirements under the state’s 8-30g statutory requirements.

“I am deeply disappointed that after we all worked in earnest across the aisle to develop a bipartisan measure that passed so overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate, that the governor would disregard that work and veto this important bill for Stratford,” said Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-120. “We are calling on our leaders in both chambers to override this veto. The current law is an obstruction to Stratford’s ability to properly balance our affordable housing goals while maintaining responsible growth.”

“This bill’s wide and bipartisan support is a testament to this measure’s importance to communities of all types across the state,” said Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122. “We need these reforms to allow our communities to continue their work toward making sensible good-faith affordable housing choices. The bill passed with more than enough votes to override the governor’s veto and we are calling on our leaders to do just that.”

“This bipartisan legislation reflects the hard work and effort Stratford has made in order to achieve the state’s 10-percent affordable housing threshold. We will continue to work together to ensure Stratford’s good faith efforts to follow the state’s housing laws are recognized,” said Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21, was also disappointed by the veto.

“The affordable housing bill that was passed during this legislative session is a smart piece of legislation that aimed to improve imperfect affordable housing laws which have a negative impact on many of our middle-class communities,” Kelly said. “It is largely disappointing that the governor has vetoed legislation that has overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle and would provide relief to many hard-working families. I hope in the coming weeks we can work together to take steps to fix these affordable housing laws.”

Municipalities are required to have 10% of housing stock designated as “affordable” and current law allows developers to submit projects under the statute. If a municipality does not meet the requirements of the statute, the burden is on the municipality during the appeals process to prove the denial was for a health or safety concern.

Malloy’s veto triggered a veto session in the legislature — at that time the General Assembly can decide to allow the veto yo stand, or they can take up the bill again. It must pass by a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override the governor’s veto. That threshold would be 101 votes in the House and 24 in the Senate. The original bill passed the House with 116 votes, and the Senate with 30 votes.