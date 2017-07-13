Walsh: Council leadership

Leadership is a slippery concept. While methods vary, leaders create paths for people to work together toward common goals. In politics, we expect our leaders to fight for our interests while investigating options and creating opportunities. More than anything, however, we expect our leaders to lead.

It’s a rough time to be a Stratford politician in a position of leadership. The rancor over town budget discussions has brought out the worst in all of us, whether at town meetings or on social media. Our mayor has been unable to serve as a constellating figure during this crisis as he enters the last lap of his time in office. That’s left the burden of momentum on the 10 members of our Town Council. These thankless volunteer positions have never appeared less desirable amid the name-calling and countless hours of extra meetings that Stratford’s budget crisis has necessitated.

I respect each and every member of our Town Council for the time and sacrifices they’ve made in the attempt to reach consensus on a town budget, but Stratford is currently experiencing a leadership crisis.

Because effective leaders know that sometimes circumstances dictate they step aside to allow others to move the discussion forward, it might be time for Council Chairwoman Beth Daponte relinquish the chair position in the hope someone else can push the ball over the goal line.

Monday night’s Town Council meeting revealed just how fractured this current council has become. Even the most mundane agenda items were lost amid endless bickering over parliamentary procedures because there’s so little trust among council members. It’s become too personal, and petty grudges have rendered progress impossible.

At last Wednesday’s emergency council meeting, for instance, Ms. Daponte condemned the technicalities that kept Councilman Vincent Chase’s alternative budget proposal from being discussed. Five days later, she denied all attempts to add any discussion of the budget to this week’s agenda. With the behavior of many of the “leaders” sitting in those red leather chairs creating headlines, perhaps this was an act of desperation to protect our town’s reputation. Regardless, it reeked of the gamesmanship that has poisoned the well of these council meetings.

Next in line for the chair would be Mr. Chase, the acting chairman pro tempore. Whether this would improve the toxic atmosphere is anyone’s guess, but it’s obvious the status quo will not.

This isn’t a slight against Ms. Daponte or her abilities, but rather an opportunity to shake things up with a new hand on the gavel. Ms. Daponte would retain her voice at the table while knowing Mr. Chase shares her views on the town budget. This might be a “bad optic” for the uninitiated as she runs for reelection in November, but one would hope citizens would appreciate the effort to place town over personal interests.

There’s plenty of blame to go around. The past few months have been a series of missed opportunities: no budget workshops held before entrenched positions formed; an unacceptable lack of communication between council members, the mayor, and Town Hall employees; lawyers hired by the town and Town Council offering diametrically opposed positions on the use of enterprise funds, etc.

The hallmarks of this council’s recent meetings have been allegation and miscommunication. Changing the council chairman might not cure this, but it’s clear the existing structure cannot. A different voice controlling the proceedings might allow for some to become more open to necessary compromise. After all, contentious issues like Raymark waste removal and the fate of the Shakespeare Theatre will also require a functioning council.

Here’s hoping all council members rise to the occasion and create an atmosphere that leads us forward. We deserve better than this.