Serena needs a home

Serena is a female spayed brown and gray tabby mix cat, about 4-5-years young, and a real sweetheart.

She loves attention, is mellow, and will follow you around often. She is healthy and a total lovebug.

Serena would prefer a somewhat quiet home, and may be fine with another mellow, laid back cat. She also would be fine as the only pet with someone around often.

Photos do not do her justice.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].