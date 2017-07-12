Antezzo planning to sue over tax bills

A Town Council member plans to file a lawsuit against the Town of Stratford to challenge Mayor John Harkins’ issuance of tax bills without a mill rate being set.

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, the 7th District councilor, announced at Monday’s regular council meeting that she intends to legally contest Harkins’ action to have tax bills sent to residents with an effective mill rate of 39.97, with no mill rate or budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year in place.

Antezzo said Tuesday that it’s the Town Council’s job to set the rate.

“I’m going to challenge the fact that he [Harkins] essentially set the mill rate,” Antezzo said, accusing the mayor of conducting business “in the dark.”

While town attorneys told the council on Monday that Harkins did not set a mill rate even while making an emergency call to send out tax bills, Antezzo says she’s not buying it.

“They can call it anything they want. Bu it’s a mill rate,” she said.

Antezzo and five other council members have resisted budgets that would call for an increase in taxes. The group of six — Antezzo, 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 6th District Councilman and Majority Leader Philip Young and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus — voted in May and June to approve budgets that would have kept the mill rate level at 38.99. Harkins vetoed both those budgets, calling them irresponsible.

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Tymniak said Tuesday that the emergency rate bill sent to taxpayers on Friday was necessary for the town to continue operations. Without the tax bills, the town would run out of money by mid-August. The bills sent out last week were reflective of the 2016-17 budget plus the town’s contractual obligations for the new fiscal year.

“The way we looked at it is we have got to start getting collections in. We’ve got summer camps going on, we have police and fire [services] to pay for. We have garbage to pick up,” Tymniak said. “The money needs to come in to pay people to do that work. We never got the idea from the Town Council that they wanted a government shutdown.”

Tymniak added that the second-half tax bills will be amended to reflect the actual mill rate once a budget and mill rate are approved and in place, meaning some tax bills will be less than the first-half bills.

The town will also receive revenues from the state and from local departments, he said.

Harkins explains his decision in an op-ed running in this week’s paper that the mill rate used on the tax bills “is merely what is required by and mandated by the charter given the current emergency fiscal situation.”

Council Chairman Beth Daponte said Monday that challenging the tax bill issuance would be “a total waste of money.”