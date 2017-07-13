Don’t pay unapproved property taxes

To the Editor:

During the past few months, it has been reported in the Stratford Star that the Town Council has been unable to approve a 2017-2018 budget and mill rate despite numerous meetings and discussions.

Last week, it was reported that, despite this situation, property tax bills will be sent out with a mill rate of 39.70, which is higher than the current rate of 38.99 and even higher than the rate that those council members who wanted a tax increase for the 2017-2018 fiscal year had proposed.

Unless and until a new mill rate is approved by the Town Council, I will not pay any increase over the property taxes I paid last year (already over $13,000). I encourage all Stratford residents to do the same.