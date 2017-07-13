Stratford Star

Don’t pay unapproved property taxes

By Stratford Star on July 13, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

During the past few months, it has been reported in the Stratford Star that the Town Council has been unable to approve a 2017-2018 budget and mill rate despite numerous meetings and discussions.

Last week, it was reported that, despite this situation, property tax bills will be sent out with a mill rate of 39.70, which is higher than the current rate of 38.99 and even higher than the rate that those council members who wanted a tax increase for the 2017-2018 fiscal year had proposed.

Unless and until a new mill rate is approved by the Town Council, I will not pay any increase over the property taxes I paid last year (already over $13,000). I encourage all Stratford residents to do the same.

Fred Pruslin

Related posts:

  1. Mulligan asks: ‘Pray tell?’
  2. LETTER: Who’s serving who?
  3. LETTER: State needs more pro-jobs lawmakers
  4. Stratford has lost its ‘justice warrior’

Tags: ,

Previous Post Penny Lane Beatles tribute band returns — Tickets now on sale Next Post Safe driving by Synergy HomeCare
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress