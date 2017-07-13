Harkins: Town needed financial stability

The following is from Mayor John Harkins.

As you may know, the Town of Stratford is required to pass a budget no later than May 12 each year in accordance with our Town Charter. As mayor, it is my job to submit to the Town Council a responsible operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year; it is then the Town Council’s responsibility to adopt a budget by the mandated deadline. This process has always been followed and the Town has never been without a budget. This year, however, a budget was not adopted by the Town Council prior to the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

As mayor, I have a fiduciary responsibility to you and our town. My job is to ensure that you and your neighbors continue to receive services from your local government, whether it is fire or police protection, the use of our many parks, the benefit of social services, or our education system. It is also my job to guard our town’s reputation and to ensure financial stability for the taxpayers. Regrettably, the failure by the Town Council to comply with the Town Charter has placed the Town of Stratford in an unprecedented situation.

On the morning of Monday, July 3, the Town Council met once again to address this very serious situation. Given the failure to adopt a budget by July 1, the charter mandated that the Town Council, with my approval, appropriate funding for each municipal department necessary to cover expenses until a budget is adopted. Under this scenario, required by the charter, departmental budgets would remain at the same level of funding as last year’s budget in addition to contractual increases and repayments of loan obligations. This step was necessary by the Town Council to avoid a shutdown of Town Hall, and all other departments and functions, due to a lack of revenue, or operating funds.

Unfortunately, the Town Council once again abdicated its responsibility under the Town Charter and failed to adopt the necessary spending measure.

In one final effort, the Town Council met on the evening of July 5 to adopt an annual budget for the Town. Once again, the Town Council adjourned without adopting a budget or a tax appropriation ordinance, leaving the town in a position to run out of money at the beginning of August. Such a scenario would have a devastating impact on our town which would ultimately hurt the taxpayers, both in the near and distant future.

As mayor, I refuse to allow our town to shut down. We must provide police, fire and emergency medical services for all residents, and we must educate our children. Therefore, in an effort to prevent such a scenario due to a lack of required action by the Town Council, and on the advice from our Town Attorney, I have asked our tax office to issue tax bills for the fiscal year which began July 1, 2017. As referenced earlier, these bills are based on last year’s budget in addition to any necessary contractual increases, resulting in an effective mill rate of 39.97.

Again, this is not the town’s mill rate for the 2018 fiscal year — this rate may only be set by the council upon adoption of an operating budget. The mill rate used in the calculation of your tax bill is merely what is required by and mandated by the charter given the current emergency fiscal situation. It should be noted that each of my three proposed budgets would have resulted in a lower mill rate than is reflected in the tax bills, which the inaction of the council has now thrust upon Stratford residents.

The time for politics — the proposal and passage of phony budgets with artificial, and in some cases, illegal “cuts” to line items — has long passed. I implore the council to pass a budget that funds all of our town’s obligations and does not imperil the town’s fiscal health or negatively impact our children’s futures.

Once again, I take the oath I took as mayor, and the job’s responsibilities, very seriously. That is why I have chosen to act where the Town Council has not. In doing so, I hope that municipal departments, and the services they provide, may continue without reduction or interruption in the absence of a budget. It is my hope that the Town Council will eventually pass a budget, and I will continue to provide my input and experience in the process.