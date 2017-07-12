Stratford Star

CT Pulse: The Kennedy Center’s Marty Schwartz talks programs, impact of state cuts

By Kate Czaplinski on July 12, 2017

Martin D. Schwartz, President and CEO of The Kennedy Center, Inc., based in Trumbull, joins Kate Czaplinski on Wednesday, July 12, to discuss the center’s mission and services, state funding cuts and the future.

The Kennedy Center offers services and programs — across the age spectrum — for individuals with disabilities. What started as a grassroots organization created by parents in the 1950’s has been led for the last 40 years by Schwartz, who will be retiring in January.

Schwartz discusses the impact that Connecticut’s budget woes have on the center and other nonprofits and how the state could be saving millions through nonprofit services.

Watch CT Pulse below:

Later in the show, HAN’s Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for a little laugher in Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, focuses on Connecticut news and politics. CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Watch past episodes here.

 

