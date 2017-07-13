Harkins, Daponte a ‘two-headed monster’

To the Editor:

It is important to explain how the use of delays, tactics and parliamentarian tricks have caused the continuation of the bloated and questionable budgets practices of the Mayor Harkins and Beth Daponte administration resulting in our taxes to skyrocket again.

The hijacking of our wallets began last year when Council Chair Daponte, with the help of Mayor Harkins passed the highest tax increase in recent history of our town. An act that Daponte stated at recent Town Council meeting she was proud to have done.

This year, a majority of the council passed two balanced budgets that included no tax increase. Mayor Harkins vetoed both of these budgets. I believe there are two main reasons for these vetoes.

First was the discovery by Councilor Greg Cann of many questionable transfers from enterprise funds into the general fund. The majority’s budgets rectified those transfers that were draining the reserves of those funds, but Harkins had to veto those budgets. To let them pass would have been an admission that those transfers were improper in the first place.

Secondly, by not willing to compromise and stalling past July 1, the town attorney ruled that the town was now in “an emergency” situation. This gave Harkins and Daponte got exactly what they wanted, continued bloated spending within the administration and another tax increase.

A budget could still be passed now or anytime in the future. But any budget that the majority puts together will never see the light of day. Why? The answer is another parliamentary procedural game that Daponte has played by removing the budget from the agenda. Just as it required for seven votes to block the Mayor from vetoing the budget, it requires the same seven votes to add something to the council agenda. Thus, Daponte can continue to ignore the pleas from voters to release the stranglehold that she and Harkins have our pocketbooks.

It’s a two-headed dragon that this town faces, one being a lame duck mayor that continues with his excessive patronizing expenses and the other a council chair that appears to only listen to herself.

John Rich