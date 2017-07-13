Stratford property transfers: July 3-7

Stratford property transfers, week of July 3 to July 7.

80 Ferry Blvd.: Marina View LLC to 80 Perry GL LLC for $2,700,000.

14 Clarendon St.: Marsha A. Dwyer to Michelle Avenia for $250,000.

100 Island View Road: William Lubarsky to Daniel D. Thomas for $150,000.

68 Old Town Drive: Michael R. and Megan K. Blume to William Bantle for $257,500.

108 First Ave.: Colleen J. Cullen to Sarah Yarger Kienzle, Trustee of the Charles Hopkins Yarger and Winfred Andrew Yarger Revocable Trust for $300,000.

Unit 30 Patterson Ave.: Barbara Ann DePietro to Husein Otajagic for $100,000.

787 Nyack Lane #B: Creston Capital LLC to Jim Litchfield for $265,000.

319A Navajo Lane: The Estate of Elizabeth Gallipoli to John A. Marrero for $166,000.

100 Evergreen Drive: Deutsche Bank National Trust to Creston Capital LLC for $195,299.

28 Beacon St.: James M. and Denise Pressman to Frank C. Cassese for $239,900.

159 Brightwood Ave.: Thomas J. Gordhamer, Trustee to Rachel Cantrano for $270,000.

531 Charlton St.: Nadina Truini to Tamara Whitecotton for $313,500.

3 Lobdell Drive: Matthew and Leah Peregolise to Gary Martin for $277,500.

262A Agawam Drive: The Ezequiel F. Barrero Estate to Robert Zimmermann for $204,000.

61-63 Columbus Ave.: Oswaldo B. Suarez to Daniel Arena for $170,000.

1768 Huntington Road: Nancy Geils, Trustee of Home Ventures Trust to Michael Mauriello for $330,000.

171 Franklin Ave.: Ian E. Rabbitt and Katherine Villalba to Christina M. Penatto for $230,000.

344 Connors Lane: Patrick M. and Laura M. Collins to Sathish Ramakrishnan for $290,000.

38 Kenwood Ave.: Jill Papin to Christine Cardillo for $200,000.

151 McGrath Court: Elizabeth Vargas to Danny Hernandez for $135,000.