Stratford property transfers: July 3-7

Stratford property transfers, week of July 3 to July 7.
80 Ferry Blvd.: Marina View LLC to 80 Perry GL LLC for $2,700,000.
14 Clarendon St.: Marsha A. Dwyer to Michelle Avenia for $250,000.
100 Island View Road: William Lubarsky to Daniel D. Thomas for $150,000.
68 Old Town Drive: Michael R. and Megan K. Blume to William Bantle for $257,500.
108 First Ave.: Colleen J. Cullen to Sarah Yarger Kienzle, Trustee of the Charles Hopkins Yarger and Winfred Andrew Yarger Revocable Trust for $300,000.
Unit 30 Patterson Ave.: Barbara Ann DePietro to Husein Otajagic for $100,000.
787 Nyack Lane #B: Creston Capital LLC to Jim Litchfield for $265,000.
319A Navajo Lane: The Estate of Elizabeth Gallipoli to John A. Marrero for $166,000.
100 Evergreen Drive: Deutsche Bank National Trust to Creston Capital LLC for $195,299.
28 Beacon St.: James M. and Denise Pressman to Frank C. Cassese for $239,900.
159 Brightwood Ave.: Thomas J. Gordhamer, Trustee to Rachel Cantrano for $270,000.
531 Charlton St.: Nadina Truini to Tamara Whitecotton for $313,500.
3 Lobdell Drive: Matthew and Leah Peregolise to Gary Martin for $277,500.
262A Agawam Drive: The Ezequiel F. Barrero Estate to Robert Zimmermann for $204,000.
61-63 Columbus Ave.: Oswaldo B. Suarez to Daniel Arena for $170,000.
1768 Huntington Road: Nancy Geils, Trustee of Home Ventures Trust to Michael Mauriello for $330,000.
171 Franklin Ave.: Ian E. Rabbitt and Katherine Villalba to Christina M. Penatto for $230,000.
344 Connors Lane: Patrick M. and Laura M. Collins to Sathish Ramakrishnan for $290,000.
38 Kenwood Ave.: Jill Papin to Christine Cardillo for $200,000.
151 McGrath Court: Elizabeth Vargas to Danny Hernandez for $135,000.