LETTER: A ballot box and budget-fix

To the Editor:

By now, any reader of the Star knows that Town Council as currently comprised is unable to agree upon a budget. Or rather, that a 6-4 no-tax-increase budget has been twice vetoed by Mayor Harkins. Tax notices have gone out, and everyone’s tax bill is a little higher than it could have been, though less than the Mayor originally proposed.

Here’s how to resolve this impasse: acknowledge that no changes are forthcoming before November, and do your part to make sure those elections are decisive, even more than in 2015. In addition to getting ourselves a new Mayor, we have ten Council races to consider.

Let’s do so: as of this moment, all of the “Steadfast Six” (don’t call them hardliners, as they’re working for you at no pay) are expected to run for re-election. After all they’ve been through, it’s the least we voters can do, to make their return to Council Chambers a foregone conclusion. You think Mitzi Antezzo is too old for the job? Well then, you haven’t seen her in action, especially regarding our Water Pollution Control Authority, that she’s protecting from Town Hall skimming like a mother hen or, in deference to her seniority, a grandmother hen. You think Councilpersons Greg Cann, Tina Manus and Scott Farrington-Posner are too strident? Then consider what would have happened if they weren’t out there every time, defending taxpayers against this unsustainable status quo, in all their stridency. And while some may say that Wali Kadeem has been over the top on occasion, or that Phil Young’s been overly accommodating on occasion, the fact is that when six votes against a tax increase have been needed, they’ve provided one-third of them.

What of the rest? Well, 8th District’s Vincent Chase is retiring, either to his garden or to keep Laura Hoydick’s Hartford seat warm, according to one wag. So vote for Adam Brill: an easy, thoughtful, responsible choice. And after Indiana Susana’s courageous announcement that she’s running for her ex-husband’s seat in the 4th District, that vote’s a no-brainer as well. In the 1st,, keep it simple: dump the dreadful, disastrous Beth Daponte, and choose wisely, choose John Rich.