Obituary: Lois Virginia (Duino) Johnson, 90, of Stratford

Lois Virginia (Duino) Johnson, 90, of Stratford, retired office manager for Convention & Group Travel, died July 8, in Saint Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury.

Born in Bridgeport, Oct. 15, 1926, daughter of the late Rocco and Irene (Clark) Duino.

Survivors include daughter, Robin Myers and her husband, Glenn of Stratford and Dr. Robert Johnson of Trumbull.

Calling hours: Wednesday July 12, 4-7 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Services: Friday, July 14, 9 a.m., Saint James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Saint Michael’s Cemetery.