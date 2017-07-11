Stratford Post 42 scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to turn back American Legion Zone 2 rival New Haven 3-2 at Penders Field on Tuesday.

Zach Dunkel led off the decisive frame with a walk.

Neil Velasquez got down an infield bunt and Tyler Vancho singled home pinch runner Connor Anstis to tie the game at 2-2.

Vancho stole second, so Zach Piroh was intentionally walked to load the bases and Anthony Herman drove in the winning run on an infield out.

In the home second, Pat Browne led off with a single and scored on a double by Dunkel.

In the New Haven fourth with one out, Edgar Diaz singled, Joemar Avilies doubled and Eric Redente singled home a run before Jonathan Rios drove in the second run on an infield out.

Velasquez had 2 hits for Stratford and Diaz had three hits for New Haven.

Stratford leads Zone 2 with a 17-5 record. Post 42 visits New Haven (11-11) Wednesday and hosts the Elm City team on Thursday at 5:45 in their regular season finale.

Orange is second at 15-5, with games three games remaining with Branford (9-12) and one with Hamden (12-9).

NEW HAVEN 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 – 11 – 0 (11-11)

STRATFORD 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 – 7 – 1 (17-5)

BATTERIES: (NH) Jose Colon (L), Angel Mendez (7) & Josh Colon

(S) Jonathan Brooks (W, 3-1) & Zach Dunkel