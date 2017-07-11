Llewelyn not running for second council term

Alan Llewelyn is more than disappointed in the Stratford Town Council.

The lack of a townwide budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year is among the reasons the 9th District councilman will not seek a second term in office.

Llewelyn announced his plans to drop out of the Town Council race during Monday’s regular meeting. Llewelyn spoke of his frustrations in responding to residents’ comments in the public forum.

“People talking about the function and the appearance of the Town Council. I actually think that people who refer to us as dysfunctional are really paying us a compliment. We’re a legislative body that doesn’t make any laws,” he said. “We’re not dysfunctional.”

Llewelyn says the dysfunction on the council is a “severe problem” and he counted himself as part of that problem. Not seeking re-election, he said, is part of “taking ownership” of it.

The Town Council passed a pair of budgets after the May 12 Town Charter deadline with a group of six councilors voting for plans that called for no tax increase. Llewelyn, along with Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden and 8th District Councilman and Minority Leader Vincent Chase, voted against those plans. Mayor John Harkins vetoed each plan, claiming they were irresponsible.

Llewelyn is not done with politics, however. Stratford Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio said Tuesday that Llewelyn will run for the Board of Education this fall.

DeCilio mentioned Llewelyn’s role in the Stratford High School Renovation Subcommittee and how Llewelyn was instrumental in getting the SHS renovation underway. That project, expected to cost nearly $126 million, will add a new wing to the high school as well as make improvements throughout the campus.

“As one of a handful of councilmen that remain professional, he will be sorely missed but he will also be an asset and make an outstanding Board of Education member,” DeCilio said in an email.

Llewelyn said he plans to endorse Bill O’Brien in his run for the seat. O’Brien, who is the senior director of athletics and facilities at Sterling House Community Center, has yet to file candidate papers at the Town Clerk’s office.

Llewelyn is the second current councilor to announce he will not seek reelection. Chase announced earlier this year he would not run for another term.

Daponte, 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, Harden, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus have filed papers or announced plans to run for reelection.

This story has been updated.