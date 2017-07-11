

The smell of burnt chemicals and car fluids filled the air Tuesday on Bridgeport Avenue, where firefighters battled a blaze at Milford Auto Recycling, which is located just off of Bridgeport Avenue at 70 South Washington Street.

Firefighters from Stratford, West Haven and New Haven helped Milford firefighters at the scene. The fire erupted just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, and by about 6:30 p.m. sources said the fire had been suppressed.

According to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi, multiple calls came in around 3:15 p.m., and arriving units found a large fire at the facility, which is across the street from the Silver Sands Stop & Shop.

Fabrizi said Milford Auto Recycling is “basically an auto recycling yard,” and firefighters found a large stack of cars in the rear of the property, with tires and fluid on fire.

“Firefighters made an aggressive push to make an initial attack,” Fabrizi said. “The fire was very well seated already.”

Firefighters managed to get foam on the fire to suppress it, Fabrizi said, noting that fire from vehicle fluids is not easily doused with water.

He expects firefighters to be on the scene for some time and advised people to stay away from the area to avoid breathing in the smoke. Cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

There were no injuries, but firefighters looked hot and weary during brief rests from battling the blaze.

Trains on the nearby Metro North tracks were slowed by the fire, and traffic on the Boston Post Road near Bridgeport Avenue and surrounding streets was also snarled.

