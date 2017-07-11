Ariel Smith from Stratford is one of thirty-six student-athletes from Eastern Connecticut State University who qualified for the Little East Conference (LEC) All-Academic Team in the spring 2017 semester.

In order to qualify for the team, student-athletes must have achieved sophomore academic and athletic status with cumulative GPAs of at least 3.30.

Smith, class of 2018, is a biology major and a member of the track and field team.

Eastern’s total was the third-highest among the eight LEC schools.

In addition, Eastern won its third straight Presidents’ Cup this past year as the conference’s most outstanding academic school.

The 36 qualifiers bring Eastern’s total to 104 for the 2016-17 academic year, which is second-best in the conference.