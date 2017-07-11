New York man charged with attempted murder

A New York man is facing an attempted murder charge and other charges after Stratford Police said he assaulted his former girlfriend with a knife late Monday night.

Nelson Santiago, 19, of Brooklyn, N.Y. is charged with attempted murder, second-degree stalking, breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

Police said Santiago assaulted his former girlfriend outside the home at 224 Dewey St. at about 11:22 p.m. Police said the incident started when Santiago confronted his ex-girlfriend outside the residence. Police said Santiago used a knife and stabbed the woman several times before leaving the scene. Police said the woman, who was not identified, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of her injuries. She is in stable condition, police said.

Police said an officer saw Santiago a short distance from the scene and apprehended him after a short foot chase.

Santiago was ordered held on $1 million bond. He was brought to Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday for arraignment.