Understanding Islam talk Aug. 9

Imam Sami Abdul Aziz, Wesleyan University’s Muslim chaplain and leader at Bloomfield Muslim Community Center, and his wife, Vjosa Qerimi, will speak on the similarities between Christian and Muslim values and beliefs, misconceptions and fears on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m., at The Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street.

Imam Aziz will talk about the basic principles of the religion, the daily prayers said throughout the day and the cleansing before prayer. In addition, the couple will discuss the misconceptions about women, and the subject of the hijab (head covering).

This program is co-hosted by the Stratford Library and Stratford Community Services, and sponsored by the Stratford Rotary Club. It is open to all ages. Refreshments will be served.

To register, call 203-385-4050.