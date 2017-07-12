Stratford students recognized for academic achievements

Earn degrees

Albertus Magnus College: Beverly Burke and Victoria Mack-Dixon, associate of arts; Patricia Johnson, associate of science with honors; Patrick Croteau, bachelor of arts art; Mayra Cruz-Garcia, bachelor of arts general studies; Sheridan McNamara, bachelor of arts English, summa cum laude; Alexandra Miranda, bachelor of arts psychology; and Yvette Walton, bachelor of science sociology; William Krol, bachelor of science management; Theresa Terry, with honors, master of science in management and organizational leadership.

Chowan University: Raven Smith, bachelor of science in biology.

Stevenson University: Isabelle Louis.

University of New Haven: Rebecca Debiase, bachelor of science, legal studies with a concentration in public affairs; Joseph Defrancesco, bachelor of science, criminal justice with a concentration in investigative services; Christina Esposito, bachelor of arts, interior design; Nicola Federici, bachelor of science, criminal justice with a concentration in law enforcement administration; Nathan Hennig, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; Sarah Henriques, associate in science, dental hygiene; Mark Herde, bachelor of science, electrical engineering; Tori Kelly, bachelor of science, criminal justice with a concentration in investigative services; Tori Kelly, undergraduate certificate, forensic computer investigation, law enforcement science; Santiago Mateo, bachelor of science, criminal justice with a concentration in investigative services; Natasha Shortridge, associate in science, dental hygiene; Karen Vidal, bachelor of science, accounting; Allison Warren, bachelor of science, nutrition and dietetics.

Earns honors

Emma Reed was named to the fourth marking period honor roll at Sacred Heart Academy.

Named to dean’s list

Rochester Institute of Technology: Nathan Glick, game design and development; Kyle Fasanella, game design and development.

Saint Michael’s College: Lily A. Reed, first-year music major, graduate of Academy Our Lady Mercy, daughter of David and Karen Reed.

Stevenson University: Matthew Alcantara.

University of the Sciences: Bridget Grover, doctor of occupational therapy.