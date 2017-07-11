Obituary: Vera M. Kochiss Lampart, 98, of Shelton

Vera M. Kochiss Lampart, 98, of Shelton, homemaker, wife of the late John T. Lampart Sr., died July 8, in Griffin Hospital, Derby.

Born in Stratford on Nov. 2, 1918 to the late John and Pauline (Zenchu) Kochiss.

Survivors include children, Joan Pategas and her husband, Eugene of Shelton, Carol Brainard of Stratford, and John T. Lampart Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth of Derby, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son-in-law, Wilbur Brainard, granddaughter-in-law, Ellen Lampart, sisters, Margaret Novak and Mary Marshall, and brothers, John, Joseph, Andrew, Edward and William Kochiss.

Services: Thursday, July 13, 9:15 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 10 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.