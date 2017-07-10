Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on July 10, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford Post 42’s 19U Senior American Legion baseball team defeated West Haven Post 71 by a score of 6-1 in Zone 2 action on Monday.

Manager Mike Della Vecchia’s team is now 16-5 on the season. West Haven is 4-15.

Stratford scored two unearned runs in the first on an RBI infield out by Zach Piroh and an infield error.

West Haven got its run in the first on a single by Lou Masselli and an RBI double by Tim McCarthy.

Stratford scored two in the third.

Neil Velasquez walked and scored on a wild pitch. Adam Wojenski knocked in the second run with a single.

In the fifth ,Tyler Vancho doubled and winning pitcher Anthony Herman doubled him home.

In the sixth, Pat Browne singled and Jeff Sharnick doubled him in to make it 6-1.

Vancho had three hits for Stratford and Adrian Urbina had three hits for West Haven.

STRATFORD            2    0    2    0    1    1    0        6 – 7 – 0    (16-5)

WEST HAVEN      1    0    0    0    0    0    0        1 –  6 – 2    (4-15)

BATTERIES:  (S)  Anthony Herman (W, 1-0) & Jeff Sharnick

              (WH)  Lorenzo Davis (L), Adrian Urbina (6) & Dennis Gamester

