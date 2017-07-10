Stratford Post 42’s 19U Senior American Legion baseball team defeated West Haven Post 71 by a score of 6-1 in Zone 2 action on Monday.

Manager Mike Della Vecchia’s team is now 16-5 on the season. West Haven is 4-15.

Stratford scored two unearned runs in the first on an RBI infield out by Zach Piroh and an infield error.

West Haven got its run in the first on a single by Lou Masselli and an RBI double by Tim McCarthy.

Stratford scored two in the third.

Neil Velasquez walked and scored on a wild pitch. Adam Wojenski knocked in the second run with a single.

In the fifth ,Tyler Vancho doubled and winning pitcher Anthony Herman doubled him home.

In the sixth, Pat Browne singled and Jeff Sharnick doubled him in to make it 6-1.

Vancho had three hits for Stratford and Adrian Urbina had three hits for West Haven.

STRATFORD 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 6 – 7 – 0 (16-5)

WEST HAVEN 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 6 – 2 (4-15)

BATTERIES: (S) Anthony Herman (W, 1-0) & Jeff Sharnick

(WH) Lorenzo Davis (L), Adrian Urbina (6) & Dennis Gamester