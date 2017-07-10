Obituary: Joseph H. Kordish, 80, of Stratford

Joseph H. Kordish, 80, of Stratford, retired from Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of Sylvia Sernak Kordish, died July 8, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Hazleton, Pa. on March 19, 1937, to the late John and Elizabeth (Olenik) Kordish; U.S Army veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include children, Carolyn Kordish of Stratford, Christopher Kordish and his wife, Susan of Massachusetts, and David Kordish and his wife, Victoria of Sandy Hook, four grandchildren, brother-in-law, Joseph Sernak and his wife, Ruth of North Carolina.

Services: Wednesday, July 12, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: The Kennedy Center attn: Development Dept., 2440 Reservoir Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611.