Obituary: Jane Ellen (Eustace) Lombardi, 82, of Stratford

Jane Ellen (Eustace) Lombardi, 82, of Stratford, formerly of Bridgeport, purchasing manager at Housatonic Community College, wife of the late Victor T. Lombardi, died July 6, at home.

Survivors include brother, James Eustace and wife, Fran of Wallingford; five children, Caroline and her husband, Mario Piselli of Branford and their children, Matthew and his wife, Kate, Christina and Jennifer; Victor and his wife, Andrea of Vero Beach, Fla., and their children, Candace and Julianne; Michael and his wife, Sally of Phoenix, Ariz. and their children, Christopher, Patrick, Brianna and Jillian; Angela and her husband, John Young of Stratford and their children, Cody, Brittany, Hailey and Ashley; and Patrick of New Haven, sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolting of Stratford, five nieces and nephews and 14 grand-nieces and nephews.

Burial: St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Hospice, hospice.com/donate/ways-to-support.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.