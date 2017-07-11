Stratford Star

CT Funeral Directors Association honors Stratford funeral director

Matt Adzima of Stratford recently was recognized by the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA) for 30 years as a licensed funeral director and his service to the community.

Adzima is the CFDA’s treasurer and is a funeral director with the 103-year-old Adzima Funeral Home that was established in 1914 in Bridgeport by his great-grandfather, Joseph. The business moved to Stratford in 1979.

The presentation was made at CFDA’s 2017 Summer Meeting at the Water’s Edge Resort in Westbrook.

Robert L. Muccino Jr., president of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA), presents a special 2017 award to Stratford resident Matt Adzima, a funeral director with Adzima Funeral Home in Stratford.

