CT Funeral Directors Association honors Stratford funeral director

Matt Adzima of Stratford recently was recognized by the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA) for 30 years as a licensed funeral director and his service to the community.

Adzima is the CFDA’s treasurer and is a funeral director with the 103-year-old Adzima Funeral Home that was established in 1914 in Bridgeport by his great-grandfather, Joseph. The business moved to Stratford in 1979.

The presentation was made at CFDA’s 2017 Summer Meeting at the Water’s Edge Resort in Westbrook.

