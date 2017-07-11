Stratford Star

The Two Gentlemen of Verona

By Stratford Star on July 11, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Shakespeare’s comedy, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, adapted by the 2017 Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford’s Alumni Company will be presented in the Stratford Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room on Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona gets a summertime twist in this music and color-rich 1980s romantic-comedy production. Valentine and Proteus are brothers and best friends, yet do not see the world eye-to-eye. Valentine is a gentleman intent on bettering himself with travel and new experiences, while Proteus cannot see a world past Julia, his hometown sweetheart. But when both brothers fall for the same woman, four lovers lives are thrown into a chaos filled with passionate love, heartbreak, betrayal, and forgiveness. And, let’s not forget, an insane amount of laughs.

For more information, call 203-385-4162.

Related posts:

  1. Hudson Shakespeare Company to perform two plays in July
  2. Shakespeare Academy begins fourth season
  3. Stratford Library programs for youth and adults
  4. Vote for ‘Oscar’ at the Stratford Library

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Thrown Stone’s first major production is U.S. premiere of ‘Milk’ Next Post Obituary: Vera M. Kochiss Lampart, 98, of Shelton
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress