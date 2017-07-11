Shakespeare’s comedy, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, adapted by the 2017 Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford’s Alumni Company will be presented in the Stratford Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room on Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona gets a summertime twist in this music and color-rich 1980s romantic-comedy production. Valentine and Proteus are brothers and best friends, yet do not see the world eye-to-eye. Valentine is a gentleman intent on bettering himself with travel and new experiences, while Proteus cannot see a world past Julia, his hometown sweetheart. But when both brothers fall for the same woman, four lovers lives are thrown into a chaos filled with passionate love, heartbreak, betrayal, and forgiveness. And, let’s not forget, an insane amount of laughs.

For more information, call 203-385-4162.