A budget in the works? Town Council meets Monday night

The Stratford Town Council is set to meet again on Monday night. Its chances to finally pass a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year are still very much anyone’s guess.

The council will have its regular meeting starting at 8 p.m. Monday night in the Council Chambers at Town Hall. Public forum will precede the meeting at 6:45 p.m.

No proposal for a 2017-18 spending plan is on the agenda for the meeting. A councilman can still make a motion to add a proposal to the agenda.

Tenth District Councilman Tina Manus said Monday by email that council members will “press forward with a no-[tax] increase budget tonight” with accounts corrected from a previous proposal. Seven votes will be needed to get a proposal on the agenda. Manus also said the council members can negotiate.

Marc Dillon, chief of staff to Mayor John Harkins, said in an email Monday that there are no plans for him to offer another budget at this point and that the mayor “has offered multiple budgets and amendments, compromising from his original proposal many times.”

A pair of special meetings last week could not help the matter. A July 3 special meeting found council members deadlocked and unable to pass a spending appropriation that town officials said was needed to keep the town running and to allow for tax bills to be printed. That appropriation, equal to the $215.3-million spending plan approved for the last fiscal year plus about $6 million for contractual increases for municipal and Board of Education employees, failed in a 4-4 vote.

A special meeting on Wednesday found the council no closer to an agreement as a $219.49-million plan from Harkins failed 7-3. A vote to reconsider the rejected budget failed as well, leaving councilors frustrated and blaming the other side for why it did not pass.

A group of six council members — Manus, 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 6th District Councilman and Council Majority Leader Philip Young, and 7th District Councilman Marianne Antezzo — do not want to pass a plan that increases taxes. Four others — Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden, 8th District Councilman and Minority Leader Vincent Chase and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn — are aligned with Hakrins in that the town has to have a budget with at least some increase in taxes to help pay for services and town obligations.

The council has passed two budgets that would have maintained the tax rate at 38.99 mills. Harkins vetoed both plans, saying they were irresponsible and poorly put together.

