Obituary: Elsie Marie Salito, 95, of Stratford

By HAN Network on July 10, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Elsie Marie Salito, 95, of Stratford, wife of the late Vincent J. Salito Sr., died July 5, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in Toronto, Canada to the late Ernest and Mary Foster.

Survivors include three sons, Vincent J. (Annette) Salito Jr. and Richard E. Salito, all of Stratford and David A. (Valerie) Salito of Trumbull, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by siblings, Anna Foisy, Kathleen Cochran and Ernest Foster Jr., daughter-in-law, Deborah Salito and grandson, Richard Salito.

Services: Tuesday, July 11, 9:15 a.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10 a.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Burial in Nichols Village Cemetery. Calling hours: Monday, 4-8 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation at christopherreeve.org.

