Stratford Star

Obituary: Lionel Dains Blatchley, 107, of Edina, Minnesota

By Stratford Star on July 10, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Lionel Dains Blatchley

Lionel Dains Blatchley

Lionel Dains Blatchley, age 107, of Edina, Minnesota, passed away Dec. 14, 2016.

Lionel was born on March 20, 1909 in Watertown, CT. He grew up and attended school in Stratford and was the last surviving member of the Stratford High School class of 1927.

He married Ella Merwin Risberg in 1938 and worked for 49 years at the US Baird Machine Tool Company. He and Ella were members of the First Congregational Church of Stratford for 44 years. Lionel served as Treasurer of the Stratford Church before they moved to Minnesota to be grandparents to a younger set of grandchildren.

Lionel was universally known as “Grandpa” to family and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Allison and Ella, brothers, Wilmot (Edna), Edson (Charlotte), Clayton (Lena), wife, Ella and daughter-in-law, Nancy.

Survived by sons, Ted and Lionel (JoAnn); grandchildren, Philip (Diane), Robert, Donna, Michael (Bindu) and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Philip (Jocelyn), Joseph, Danielle, Lisa, Kristen, Derek, Clayton and Dain and great-great-grandson, Bennett.

A memorial service was held in Minneapolis. Internment service will be held in Union Cemetery, 23 Temple Court, Stratford, on Saturday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials to the First Congregational Church of Stratford or donor’s choice.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Stratford Library presents ‘Clever Little Lies’ Next Post Obituary: Elsie Marie Salito, 95, of Stratford
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress