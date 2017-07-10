Obituary: Lionel Dains Blatchley, 107, of Edina, Minnesota

Lionel Dains Blatchley, age 107, of Edina, Minnesota, passed away Dec. 14, 2016.

Lionel was born on March 20, 1909 in Watertown, CT. He grew up and attended school in Stratford and was the last surviving member of the Stratford High School class of 1927.

He married Ella Merwin Risberg in 1938 and worked for 49 years at the US Baird Machine Tool Company. He and Ella were members of the First Congregational Church of Stratford for 44 years. Lionel served as Treasurer of the Stratford Church before they moved to Minnesota to be grandparents to a younger set of grandchildren.

Lionel was universally known as “Grandpa” to family and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Allison and Ella, brothers, Wilmot (Edna), Edson (Charlotte), Clayton (Lena), wife, Ella and daughter-in-law, Nancy.

Survived by sons, Ted and Lionel (JoAnn); grandchildren, Philip (Diane), Robert, Donna, Michael (Bindu) and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Philip (Jocelyn), Joseph, Danielle, Lisa, Kristen, Derek, Clayton and Dain and great-great-grandson, Bennett.

A memorial service was held in Minneapolis. Internment service will be held in Union Cemetery, 23 Temple Court, Stratford, on Saturday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials to the First Congregational Church of Stratford or donor’s choice.