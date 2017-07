The 13th annual CT Fallen Heroes Memorial Tribute will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Holiday Hill in Prospect.

102d Army Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gold Star ceremony at 1 p.m., Black Hawk landing on site and Massachusetts National Guard will be present.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit ctfallenheroes.org.