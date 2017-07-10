Fiddler on the Roof at The Klein

In The Spotlight, youth musical theatre is performing Fiddler on the Roof on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m., at The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport.

For tickets, at $12 in advance, visit TheKlein.org. Tickets are $15 at the door. Group rates also are available for purchases of 16 or more. For more information, contact [email protected].

In the Spotlight is a summer musical theater program for Stratford children in grades 7-12. The program has been in existence for more than 25 years. Stratford Community Services and Sterling House Community Services have supported the program. Starting in 2016, in joint effort with Sterling House, In The Spotlight is being sponsored by The Mighty Quinn Foundation.