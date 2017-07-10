Stratford Library presents ‘Clever Little Lies’

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on July 10, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Library and Square One Theatre Company continues Readers Theatre Summer Showcase 2017, the annual series of live, staged readings of new plays, with Joe DiPietro’s domestic comedy, Clever Little Lies on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. The theatre reading, which is the sixth of seven weekly readings in the play series, is free and open to the public.

A mother always knows when something is wrong. When Alice notices her beloved husband has returned home on edge after a tennis match with their son, she grows suspicious and springs into action. Clever Little Lies is a comedy about long-term love and marriage, for better and for worse.

Taking part in the library reading are Christopher Finch of Bridgeport, Pat Leo of Monroe, Peggy Nelson of Hamden and Lynnette Victoria of Fairfield. Tom Holehan of Stratford, artistic director of Square One, will stage the reading.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating. No reservations will be taken. The reading is recommended for adult audiences. No reading is scheduled for July 20. The series will conclude on July 27.

For more information, call the Stratford Library at 203-385-4162.

