Stratford Star

Pablo needs a home

By HAN Network on July 10, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Pablo

Pablo

Pablo is a fun loving happy dog. He gets along with other dogs and is good with kids. He is around 1-2 years-old, neutered, negative for disease and microchipped.

His adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants. Visit Pablo and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road.

Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

Related posts:

  1. Adopt-a-Dog: Marigold
  2. Adopt-a-Pet: Rosie
  3. Adopt-a-Dog: Scooter needs a home
  4. Kittens available for adoption

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Monday, July 10 Next Post CT Fallen Heroes holds memorial tribute
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress