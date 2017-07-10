Pablo needs a home

Pablo is a fun loving happy dog. He gets along with other dogs and is good with kids. He is around 1-2 years-old, neutered, negative for disease and microchipped.

His adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants. Visit Pablo and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road.

Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.