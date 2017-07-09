Braydon Seaburg had four hits and scored four runs and Tyler Vancho had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Stratford Post 42 17U American Legion baseball team to a 9-5 victory over Orange Post 127 at Penders Field on Sunday.

With the victory, manager Zach Thomas’ club improved its record to a Zone 2-leading 15-2. Orange is 7-7-1.

Post 42 has four games remaining in the regular season.

They visit Hamden (8-9) at Rochford Field Tuesday at 5:45 and New Haven (4-11) at Bowen Field Wednesday at 5:30.

Stratford plays at Branford (8-4-1) in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Orange took a 3-0 lead in its first at bat, before starter Colin Richards got out of a bases-loaded jam with a 6-4-3 double play started by Vancho and turned by Dylan Kovacs.

Stratford got two runs back in the home first.

Seaburg singled, went to second on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on Taylor Perry’s RBI double.

Vancho singled him home.

Stratford went on top, 5-3, in the second.

Nick Traussi walked with one out, stole second, and scored with a great slide to beat the throw to the plate on Seaburg’s single to right.

Seaburg hustled to second on the play and scored on Perry’s run-scoring single.

Vancho kept the line moving with a single and Richards singled home Perry.

Orange tied the game in the third, despite Richards starting a 1-6-3 double play.

There were four walks and a single in the inning.

Stratford stranded Kovacs (single) and Traussi (error) in the home half of the third.

The left-handed Richards completed his four innings on the mound by striking out two.

Seaburg tripled to the deep recesses of right-center field to start the fourth and scored on Perry’s sacrifice fly.

Vancho restarted the rally with a single, stole second, and scored on an infield error to make it 7-5.

Kovacs came on in relief in the fifth.

After an inning-opening infield hit, the righthander got out of the jam with fine defensive plays by Vancho and Perry at third base.

Traussi broke a teammate’s bat singling to left field to start the fifth.

Seaburg singled him to third and then stole second base.

Vancho picked up two RBIs with a single up the middle.

Kovacs set down 6-of-7 batters to get the save.