Car crashes into Stratford home early Sunday morning

By Melvin Mason on July 9, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Broadbridge Avenue home’s front porch was damaged early Sunday morning after police said a car driven by an Ansonia man crashed into the residence.

Joseph Segui, 23, of Ansonia, was charged by Stratford Police on Sunday with driving under the influence and failure to drive right. Police said Segui crashed his car into the residence at 1734 Broadbridge Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The home’s front porch was damaged as was a vehicle parked in the residence’s driveway, police said. No injuries were reported.

Segui posted bond and is scheduled to appear on July 18 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

