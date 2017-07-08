Stratford Post 42 split a doubleheader with North Haven in Zone 2 American Legion 19U action on Saturday.

Pat Browne improved to 4-0 on the season with a complete-game performance in the 6-3 opening game win.

Stratford (14-5) scored one in the first on an RBI double by Anthony Herman.

North Haven (12-7) scored an unearned run on a single, wild pitch and throwing error in the bottom of the frame.

Stratford got two in the second on a two-run double by Connor Anstis.

North Haven tied it in the third on a double by Dom Onofrio, an RBI single by Peyton Farina and a sacrifice fly by Brendan Clark.

Stratford went ahead in the fourth on an RBI single by Anstis.

In the fifth, they scored two more on a two-run triple by Herman.

Herman had three hits and three RBIs.

Anstis had two hits and three RBIs.

North Haven put five runs on the board in the first inning and salvaged the second game with an 8-2 victory.

Stratford scored its runs on RBI doubles by Zach Piroh in the sixth and Rich Starkey in the seventh.