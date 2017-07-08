The Stratford Little League 12U All-Star team completed District 2 play with an 11-2 loss to Monroe at Unity Field in Trumbull on Saturday.

Ryan McLaughlin had an RBI.

Tanner Shea, Luke McLaughlin, Bennett Pereira, Ryan McLaughlin, Jacob Dzienis, Ben Petrie and Jake Kszywanos had base hits.

Andrew LaBella hit two home runs for Monroe.

Kyle Baudouin pitched the first four innings to get the win, as the righthander struck out seven.

Sebastian Sampieri placed three batters in the book on strikes in his two innings of relief.

Monroe scored six runs in the bottom of the first, two more in the second and fourth innings and one in the fifth.

Baudouin struck out the side to open the game.

Mason Hope opened the home first with a walk, before LaBella drove a two-run homer deep over the fence in left-center field.

Sampieri reached on a strikeout/wild pitch, Baudouin walked and Tyler Moura singled to make it 3-0.

With Drew Scalia at the plate, Baudouin was safe at home on the back end of a double steal.

Scalia singled to put two runners aboard for Quinn McGuire, whose two-out single was good for an RBI.

With John McIntyre pinch running at first and Dylan Jackson at the plate, Moura crossed home on a wild pitch for a 6-0 lead.

Stratford scored in the second inning, despite some stellar defensive plays.

Julian Marotola was hit by a pitch, but Jackson robbed Jake Kszywanos of a two-run homer with a grab that saw the centerfielder lean over the fence to make the grab.

Tanner Shea beat out an infield hit to shortstop that saw him beat a strong throw to first by Ryan Fedeli.

McGuire at first base threw back across the diamond to erase Marotola going to third with Moura putting down the tag for the second out.

Ryan McLaughlin’s single to right scored Shea, who got a good jump on the ball to just beat Scalia’s thrown home to LaBella.

Moura made a nice play on Jacob Dzienis’ roller to the left side, with McGuire’s scoop at first resulting in the third out.

Monroe scored two runs in the second, despite Stratford turning a 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded that erased Hope who had a base hit and Baudouin the batter.

Dzienis started the twin-killing on the mound with Shea making the throw from the plate back to Luke McLaughlin at first.

LaBella had been hit by a pitch and Sampieri had walked. LaBella scored on a wild pitch and Sampieri came home on a misplayed ball off the bat of Colin Abbott.

Stratford drew one run back in the third.

Pereira, Ben Petrie and Luke McLaughlin had singles to load the bases with one out.

Baudouin turned a bunt into a force out at home, before Petrie scored on a passed ball.

Kszywanos walked to reload the bases, but Baudouin got a strikeout to leave the bags full.

Stratford’s Nate Nagel made a good play on McIntyre’s liner to right field for the first out in the Monroe third.

After Nagel made another catch, Marotola had one hand on the railing as he braced himself to reach back and steal away a home run try to center by Hope to end the inning.

LaBella led off the fourth with a home run to right-center field. Sampieri walked and rounded the bases on a grounder, a wild pitch and an error. Jared Ely singled to restart the rally, but McIntyre’s liner to third was gloved by Kszywanos.

Aiden Ormsbee led off the Stratford fifth, but was left stranded.

Jackson beat out an infield hit for Masuk in the fifth off relief pitcher Mike Burke.

He went to second on Hope’s groundout, to third on a wild pitch and came home on another pitch to the plate that was off the mark.

Two more walks put runners on the corners, before Shea showed off his strong arm and picked a runner off third.

Kszywanos led off Stratford’s last at bat with a walk. Dzienis had a two-out hit before the final out was recorded.

Stratford manager Pat Petrie was assisted by Mike McLaughlin and Tim Shea.

Team members are Aiden Ormsbee, Ben Petrie, Bennett Pereira, Nate Nagel, Jacob Dzienis, Dylan McCain, Jeremy Condor, Ryan McLaughlin, Julian Marotola, Luke McLaughlin, Tanner Shea and Jake Kszywanos.