The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) will be holding a fund-raising tag sale at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m.-noon. There will be many items; bowls, clothes, cages, toys, beds and more.

Meet Abby, a 4-year-old female who has been at the shelter for more than two years, waiting to be adopted. A home with no small children or pets would be best for Abby.

Meet Dory, an active, loveable young dog. She is house trained and spayed and would be best with older kids and would make a great family pet.