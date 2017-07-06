Christian Bradley returned to the pitcher’s mound and tossed a two-hit shutout at Milford Post 196 when Stratford Post 42 won a 9-0 victory at Penders Field on Thursday night.

With the win, manager Mike Della Vecchia’s team improved to 13-4 in Zone 2, one half game behind frontrunner Orange Post 127.

Bradley, who felt soreness in his shoulder after throwing in Stratford’s first series of the season, told Della Vecchia he was ready to go for the pitching starved locals.

“We had ten players tonight,” Della Vecchia said. “We were ready to ask each guy to pitch an inning, but CB said he was ready and threw the ball very well.”

Bradley limited Milford to a first inning single from J.T. Lanese and a third-inning base hit by Kevin Lanese. He struck out five and walked two batters. He retired the final 12 batters he faced.

Connor Anstis and Bradley (triple) each had two hits for Post 42, which scored all nine runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Anthony Herman led off the rally with a walk, stole second, and went to third on Pat Browne’s single to right.

Bradley singled him home and Rich Starkey had a base hit to left for a 2-0 lead.

Jeff Sharnick walked before Anstis doubled to deep right to take the score to 4-0.

Neil Velasquez walked and Zach Piroh doubled to center for a 6-0 lead.

Herman came to bat again and drew a free pass.

Tommy Fernandes and Browne walked to force home runs.

Starkey ended the nine-run inning with an RBI single.

Piroh, Starkey and Anstis each had two RBIs.