Practice and tryout dates, times and sites for Stratford High School 2017 fall sports have been announced.

Fall sports student-athletes should report to practice/tryouts according to the following schedule:

Football: Monday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. at Penders Field.

Girls soccer: Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. at Penders Field.

Girls volleyball: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium.

Girls cross country: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. in the cafeteria.

Boys cross country: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. in the cafeteria.

Boys soccer: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 12:30 p.m. at Penders Field.

Girls swimming: Thursday, Aug. 24, at 2:15 in the cafeteria.

Soccer and volleyball tryouts and practices on Thursday, Aug. 24, will be double sessions. The girls soccer second session will begin at 3 p.m. The second session for volleyball will begin at 2:30 p.m. The second session for boys soccer will begin at 6 p.m.

Students who wish to participate in a fall sport at Stratford High School are required to complete five forms online in order to be eligible to tryout, practice and/or play.

These five forms (parent/guardian permission form, medical emergency form, medical history, concussion education consent form, and sudden cardiac arrest education form) will be processed online when a student registers for a fall sport.

Registration process: A parent/guardian and student may register online by going to this link: http://www.familyid.com/stratford-high-school. When ready to register, it will be helpful to have the following information handy to allow for accurate and timely completion of your online registration: doctor and dentist names and contact information, health insurance information, emergency contact information, medical information, and family email addresses and cell phone numbers.

A sixth required form is the physical form. The physical form must be completed, signed by your physician and returned to the school nurse or athletic director. Physicals are good for 13 months. Physical forms may be found online at the school’s web site, the main office, or nurse’s office.

Students should report ready to practice. Students should report at least thirty minutes prior to the listed try out time. Only students who have registered online and whose physicals are current (within 13 months) will be allowed to try out.

For additional information or help regarding the registration process, go to the athletics page of the Stratford High School web site (stratfordk12.org/stratfordhigh) or contact Stratford High School Athletic Director Bob Baird at 203-385-4240.