The South End will be the place to be for Stratford South End Day. The festivities will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Juliet Low Park and the George Force basketball courts off Woodend Road.

Events will include a basketball tournament, a bounce house, face painting, and free burgers and hot dogs. DJ Big Mar and DJ Chubbz will be spinning music for the afternoon.

For more information, call 203-209-2294.