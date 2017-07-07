Stratford Star

Cat adoption event, animal rescue group seeks donations

By Stratford Star on July 7, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Cat adoption event

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, July 15, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

 

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.

