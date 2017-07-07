Stratford Recreation Department programs

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Playground crafts

Stratford Recreation Playgrounds announce that during the month of July the special crafts at each playground will be tie dye, tile painting, sand art, carnival bookmarks, and visors. Special crafts are extra and the prices are listed at each playground on their bulletin board.

The Playgrounds will be going on the following trips this summer: Ct Sports Center, Brownstone Water Park, Club Getaway, Maritime Center, Ct. Science Center, Lazer Planet, and Adventure Park Zip Line. To attend the trips children must be registered on a playground. Trips are an additional fee. For more information visit the Recreation Department web page at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Professor Egghead

Stratford Recreation Department is still accepting registration for Professor Egghead. Professor Egghead is a hands on interactive science program for 3-6 years of age. Fee is $195 for one week from 9-noon Registration is now until July 10 at the Recreation Office located at 468 Birdseye Street or online at townofstratford.com. The Recreation Office is open on Saturdays from 8-2. Camp weeks are: July 17-21 Science inventors at Birdseye Complex; July 24-28 Astronauts at Birdseye Complex; July 31-Aug 4 Egghead Doctors at Flood School; Aug. 7-11 Egghead Detectives at Flood School; Aug. 14-18 Egghead Secret Agents at Birdseye Complex.

Summer swim lessons

Registration for summer weekday swim lessons second session is Thursday, July 6, 6-7 p.m., Stratford Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street or online through July 8. This registration is for the two-week session of lessons July 10-20. Lessons are held Monday-Thursday, 9-4. Fee for levels 1-3 is $45 and levels 4-6 is $50. All registration will begin at 6 p.m. at the Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex and online at townofstratford.com/recreation. To register for the upper levels children must be able to swim the length of the pool using the crawl stroke with rotary breathing. There are a limited number of slots for each class. If some classes fill a waiting list will be taken. A user ID and password are required to register online. These may be obtained from the Recreation Office at 203-385-4052.

Summer sunset concert series

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

The Tony Ferrigno Band plays classic rock and blues Thursday, July 6; rain date July 12.

The Stratford Community Band returns Tuesday, July 11; rain date July 13.

Country Band Gunsmoke Tuesday, July 18; rain date July 20.

Alpaca Gnomes play original rock ‘n roll Tuesday, July 25; rain date July 27. A free moon bounce will be featured.

On the One plays R&B Tuesday, Aug. 1; rain date Aug. 3.

The Royal Kings, DooWop Band Tuesday Aug. 8; rain date Aug. 10.

The Pocket Full of Soul Tuesday, Aug. 15; rain date Aug. 17. A free moon bounce is featured.

The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.

The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.

Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

Lower Housatonic River Walk

Exploring Natural Stratford, a series of free nature walks in Stratford continues Saturday, July 8, from 8-10 a.m., the Dock parking lot to Bonds Dock. Learn about local birdlife. Led by Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationist. Registration is through July 7.

Flood Pool

Open swim and lane laps Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Classes started May 3. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Martha’s Vineyard

Trip to Martha’s Vineyard Saturday, July 8 includes round-trip ferry transportation from Woods Hole to Oak Bluff and an island tour with a local guide. Cost is $129 for residents and $134 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Bus trip to see the Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway on Sunday, July 16. Cost is $159 for residents and $164 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Kennebunkport Lighthouse

Bus trip to Kennebunkport, Maine on Saturday, July 22 includes a sightseeing trolley tour and visit to the Cape Niddic “Nubble” lighthouse. Cost is $121 for residents and $126 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Beaches open

Lifeguards will be on duty daily at Short Beach and Long Beach through Labor Day, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., unless posted.

Beach sticker attendants

Stratford Recreation Department announces that beach sticker attendants will be on duty at Short and Long Beach through Labor Day, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dogs not allowed on beaches

The Town of Stratford wishes to remind residents and visitors that dogs are no longer allowed on Stratford beaches. The Town approved an ordinance allowing dogs on beaches during the off-season which is designated as December-March. Owners found not complying will be fined.

Recreation office open for permits

The Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, is open on Saturdays, 8-2 through Sept. 30. Launching ramp permits will be available for purchase. A boat and trailer registration must be shown. Resident fee is $25 and nonresident is $125.

To obtain a sticker one must show the car registration and proof of residency (example: tax bill, car license, utility bill) to receive a “resident” sticker. The Recreation Department will be open for permits Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:15 pm and Saturday, 8-2.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.