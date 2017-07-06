Dog rescued from fire on Thursday afternoon

A family’s dog was rescued from a West Broad Street home as firefighters battled a fire there on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at 1538 West Broad St. Firefighters heard from an agitated 911 caller that a person or family pet was still inside. Stratford Police officers verified that all people at the residence at the time were out and accounted for. Firefighters were told upon arriving on the scene that a family’s dog was still unaccounted for and inside the burning structure.

Assistant Fire Chief Jon Gottfried said the fire was caused by an unattended pot cooking on a stove. However, smoky conditions were significant and ventilation fans were needed. Firefighters found the dog inside the home under a bed. The dog was reunited with its owners unscathed, Gottfried said.

Three engine companies, one rescue company, one tower ladder, one tactical rescue truck, the assistant chief shift commander, and the Stratford Fire Department safety officer responded to the incident. The fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire. Firefighters left the scene by 1:50 p.m.