A former Easton Police Commissioner was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 for his involvement in an area steroid distribution ring.

Raymond J. Martin, 50, of Easton was sentenced July 5 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Holly B. Fitzsimmons in Bridgeport, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Martin faced a maximum term of imprisonment of one year and a fine of up to $100,000. He also faced a period of probation of between one and five years.

A long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations revealed that Steven Santucci, a former Newtown police sergeant, and others were receiving shipments of steroid ingredients from China and manufacturing and distributing wholesale quantities of steroids, according to court documents and statements made in court.

Certain members of the conspiracy also distributed prescription pills, including oxycodone and cocaine.

During the investigation, Martin was intercepted on a court-authorized wiretap ordering anabolic steroids and offering to sell oxycodone pills, Daly said. At the time, Martin served as police commissioner for the Town of Easton.

Martin was arrested on July 14, 2015, and on March 30, he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Martin’s attorney, John R. Gulash of Bridgeport, said at the time that he would be arguing for a sentence not involving incarceration.

“It was a misdemeanor charge,” Guash said. “The court felt that simply probation was the right charge. The court commented that he was a hard worker with a good support network, and someone who has been involved in the community and an appropriate person for probation.

“It’s very nice to have sentencing over with, to be able to move on with his work, his family and his community. It’s right to be putting it behind him.”

Santucci pleaded guilty and was sentenced Aug. 25, 2016, to 16 months of imprisonment, six months of home confinement, 120 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine. Most of the other parties have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Martinis is the owner of Martin’s News and Smoke, 2339 Barnum Avenue in Stratford. He has a history of town government involvement, took “a leave of absence” from the Police Commission and didn’t attend any meetings and wasn’t involved in any of the duties of the commission following his arrest. But he remained a member of the five-person commission, and his seat remained vacant for a year, until his term expired on June 30, 2016.

The Board of Selectmen in July 2016 appointed Vincent Battaglia to replace Martin on the Police Commission. Martin resumed his active participation as an alternate on the Planning and Zoning Commission following a several-month hiatus, and he continues to serve on the P&Z.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rahul Kale and Robert M. Spector prosecuted the matter.