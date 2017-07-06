Stratford Star

Gresko to hold budget forum

By Stratford Star on July 6, 2017 in Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Joe Gresko

State Rep. Joe Gresko (D-Stratford) will hold a town hall meeting on the state budget to inform constituents about the latest developments, review options and discuss priorities on July 11, from 6-7 p.m., at the Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street.

House Democrats recently unveiled an updated budget proposal that protects state funding to municipalities.

“I want to hear from Stratford residents about their priorities before a final budget is crafted,” Rep. Gresko said. “I also want to help you understand the budget process and the factors that have led to Connecticut’s continual fiscal crisis.”

