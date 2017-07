The 16U Breakers Blue team won the Pony New England/New York Regional Tournament during the Fourth of July Weekend.

After finishing runner-up in a tournament in Massachusetts a week earlier, the Breakers put it all together this weekend.

Great defensive plays and their power offense pushed them into Sunday’s championship game by defeating the number one-seeded Titans Blue team in the semifinals.

The Breakers defeated the CT Bombers Black team, 8-0, in the finals.