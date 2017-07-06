Neil Velasquez doubled home three runs in the second inning when Stratford Post 42 defeated Milford 8-3 in American Legion 19U Zone 2 action on Wednesday.

Down 1-0, Stratford batted around in the decisive frame.

Jeff Sharnick had an RBI single and Zach Piroh and RBI double.

Milford’s Kevin Lanese singled in the home first and came around to score on a hit batter and a pair of wild pitches.

Milford scored two in the sixth on an RBI triple by J.T. Lanese and a passed ball.

Stratford closed out the scoring in the seventh on an RBI double by winning pitcher Jonathan Brooks and a sacrifice fly by Rich Starkey.

STRATFORD 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 8 – 11 – 1 (12-4)

MILFORD 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 – 4 – 2 (1-15)

BATTERIES: (S) Jonathan Brooks (W, 2-1) , Connor Anstis (7) & Jeff Sharnick

(M) Cody Hennequin (L), Kevin Lanese (7) & Anthony Capasso