Stratford Star

Legion baseball: Stratford tops Milford, 8-3

By Stratford Star on July 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Neil Velasquez doubled home three runs in the second inning when Stratford Post 42 defeated Milford 8-3 in American Legion 19U Zone 2 action on Wednesday.

Down 1-0, Stratford batted around in the decisive frame.

Jeff Sharnick had an RBI single and Zach Piroh and RBI double.

Milford’s Kevin Lanese singled in the home first and came around to score on a hit batter and a pair of wild pitches.

Milford scored two in the sixth on an RBI triple by J.T. Lanese and a passed ball.

Stratford closed out the scoring in the seventh on an RBI double by winning pitcher Jonathan Brooks and a sacrifice fly by Rich Starkey.

STRATFORD            0    6    0    0    0    0    2        8  – 11 – 1    (12-4)

MILFORD              1    0    0    0    0    2    0        3  –  4  – 2    (1-15)

BATTERIES:    (S)  Jonathan Brooks (W, 2-1) , Connor Anstis (7) & Jeff Sharnick

                     (M)  Cody Hennequin (L), Kevin Lanese (7) & Anthony Capasso

 

Related posts:

  1. Stratford rallies in seventh to post 5-4 Legion win
  2. Stratford Legion defeats Milford in last at bat
  3. Stratford Legion sweeps West Haven in doubleheader
  4. Stratford loses to Hamden

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Special Town Council meeting yields blame game, but no budget
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress