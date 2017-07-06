Stratford High graduate and standout swimmer Ally Noccioli was scouring through college course books looking for a major when two words jumped off the page: biomedical engineering.

“I’d always did well in math and science classes,” Noccioli said. “I wanted a major I could excel in, one I would like. You use skills in math and science to help people. I had an interest in the medical field, but not upfront (physician). I wanted to have same effect, but behind the scenes.”

Finding the place to pursue her major required a road trip.

“I started in Florida and came up the east coach,” Noccioli said. “We got to Washington, and even though The Catholic University of America wasn’t even on my list of schools I took a visit.”

Noccioli contacted Cardinals’ head girls swimming coach Paul Waas and went on a recruiting trip.

“You know when you get that feeling that everything is perfect? Well, that’s how I felt after my visit. I had five schools that had what I thought fit the bill, but then Catholic U just happened.”

The Cardinals play in the Division III Landmark Conference and both the women’s and men’s teams earned Scholar All-America.

Noccioli began swimming competitively at the age of seven, although at first she was, well, a fish out of water.

“We had our own mini pool, which was okay, but I was afraid to get in the larger pool,” she said. “Then I began to swim at YMCA and at age ten with the Shelton Rapids.”

Noccioli finds being a well-rounded athlete helps.

“I’ve always qualified best in the breaststroke, but you can peak doing only one stroke and have nowhere to go,” she said. “I began swimming all events. By working on all the others I started to break through (with best times). When you get a taste of all the strokes, you get better.”

Noccioli found that both club and high school swimming had its advantages.

“Club is more about the individual, improving your times,” she said. “High school is more of a team sport. You are a big family. You still have individual goals, but to see others get best times is so exciting. You get so proud of your teammates.”

One of those teammates is her sister Claire.

“We push each other,” she said of swimming with her sibling. “My parents (Cara and Jeffrey) and my entire family (sister Jenna and brother Sam) are there to support me. My folks drop what they are doing to help. It’s never a good time (say 5 a.m.), but they always get me where I need to be.”

Noccioli joined the Stratford High jazz band.

“I started in fourth grade,” she said. “I chose the trombone. Every other instruments had buttons, and I didn’t want to do that. I liked the slide with the trombone. Band was fun, it was big part of my high school experience.”

Can Noccioli see herself sitting poolside in the future playing the trombone?

“Both swimming and music are with you for a lifetime, but no I don’t see that happening,” she said with a laugh.

But the activities did merge at one point, when that sinking feeling of doubt returned — “I was performing for the jazz band at the Berkeley Festival of Music and had a duet at the beginning of one of the songs, oh my goodness it was really scary.”

And as for competing for the Catholic U Cardinals?

“High school swimming was what I looked forward to most each year,” Noccioli said. “Now I’m thinking my college years will be even better.”