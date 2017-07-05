Nope, there’s still no Stratford town budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

After nearly an hour of discussion, the Town Council was unable to pass a spending plan for the new fiscal year on Wednesday night and both sides of the budget debate took time labeling each other as unwilling to compromise.

A proposed $219.49-million budget from Mayor John Harkins was rejected by councilors 7-3. The mayor’s latest plan would have raised the tax rate to 39.70 mills. Only Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn voted for the plan, but the rest of the council said no.

Council members failed to reconsider the vote after discussion amongst themselves and with town attorneys. A motion to reconsider the vote fell with a 5-5 vote, which Harkins was unable to break under the Town Charter.

Frustration reigned throughout the evening as both sides tried to pin the failure on the other. Third District Councilman Wali Kadeem said the council would not be having the special meeting had Harkins let one of the two previously approved budgets stand rather than vetoing therm. Harkins rejected a pair of plans that offered no tax increase. Both plans were approved with six votes, one vote short of being veto-proof.

Harkins told council members that they had “abdicated” their responsibility by not hosting budget hearings and not passing a spending plan before the charter-mandated May 12 deadline.

Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase said he felt it was “outrageous” that the group of six hardliners who did not want taxes to increase did not allow Harkins and four others to present a new proposal, one that would have brought the Board of Education’s increase to 2.5% above their $106.7-million outlay from 2016-17.

“They did this twice. On June 19, they offered their amendment and passed it immediately without allowing us to offer an amendment,” Chase said. “They did the exact same thing tonight without allowing us to offer our amendment.”

Harkins said he’s getting “miscommunication” from the hardline group in that they asked to meet and discuss a possible budget only to not pass anything at all. He added that the budgets approved previously were “ridiculous” and “harmful to the town.”

Daponte said some of her fellow councilors were not serious about the process.

“They love to get onto Facebook, they love to get to council meetings, they love cameras, they love the attention, they love the chaos. But they aren’t serious about having a town running functionally,” Daponte said. “They love dysfunction.”

Tenth District Councilman Tina Manus said the council is still meeting because “there was no override to the vetoes.”

“There was no vote to override and it wasn’t even called by the chair. Make sure you write that,” Manus said to The Star.

Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner said a majority of the council passed two budgets and Harkins should have listened to residents who did not want to see a tax hike.

“We represented our constituents. We spoke and the mayor did not represent the constituents because he didn’t respect the council members’ decision,” Farrington-Posner said.

Farrington-Posner reiterated that there was significant fat on the municipal side of the budget that needed to be cut before he even considered voting for a tax increase.

Farrington-Posner added that Chase did not follow the proper protocols and should have sent his proposal to the council clerk so it could be sent to the council before Wednesday’s meeting for review. Farrington-Posner also said Daponte, Harden, Chase and Llewelyn presented the same budget each time, offering no compromise.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann said the administration has refused to answer any of his phone calls or emails about a spending plan and have made “zero effort” to discuss the budget.

Harkins said he plans to review the situation and authorize tax bills to be sent out. That tax bill, Chase said, will have a mill rate of 39.97, which is more than the proposals the Daponte/Chase group had been asking for.

The Town Council’s next regular meeting is Monday, July 10.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.